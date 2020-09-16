SCR commissions 29 km Shadnagar-Gollapalli line

Shadnagar, Gollapalli and Balanagar station yards remodelled to incorporate additional running lines

South Central Railway (SCR) has ushered in a new transport revolution in enhancing rail connectivity between Hyderabad and some major places such as Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Bengaluru, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Tirupati, with the doubling of 29 km railway line between Shadnagar and Gollapalli completed and commissioned on Wednesday.

The route is part of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification project being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to strengthen the rail network in Telangana. The project was sanctioned for a distance of 85 km in 2015-16 at an estimated cost of ₹ 774 crore.

The section between Secunderabad and Umdanagar has been undertaken as part of MMTS Phase I & II. Doubling and electrification works in balance section between Umdanagar and Mahabubnagar have been undertaken as a separate project and is progressing at a fast pace.

Completion of the 29 km stretch of the newly-doubled rail line between Shadnagar and Gollapalli is a major milestone in accomplishing the doubling project between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar.

As part of the project, Shadnagar, Gollapalli and Balanagar station yards have been remodelled to incorporate additional running lines, informed chief public relations officer Ch. Rakesh.

For the first time in the zone, video surveillance has been included for relay room, station yards and interlocked level crossing gates in the section to keep tab on safety and security of prime railway areas. Modern station buildings with well drawn-out elevation have been provided with improved passenger amenities like circulating areas, booking concourses, platforms, foot over bridges and drinking water facilities among others.

The track is designed to handle 25 tonne axle loads with speed potential of 130 kmph. Three major bridges with PSC girders and 52 minor bridges with RCC boxes have been constructed and four manned level crossings have been eliminated by constructing road under bridges. Another six level crossings were upgraded to electronic operation for better safety, he explained.

A significant part of the work has been complete makeover of the station masters’ rooms incorporating modern aesthetic design as also the signal maintainers’ rooms. Overhead power lines have been modified to underground and state of the art signalling and telecommunication features have been provided in the entire section with electronic interlocking, pointed out General Manager Gajanan Mallya. He congratulated Hyderabad division and RVNL on successful completion of the section during the pandemic, duly maintaining COVID protocols.