SCR chief inspects passenger amenities

General Manager of South Central Railway, Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday undertook inspection of Parli-Vikarabad section on Secunderabad division and also inaugurated several works and passenger amenities like 30 KWP on grid solar power plant, auto chlorinator and 100% energy efficient station, new health unit, etc.

Starting his inspection at Parli Vaijnath station, he went round the circulating area, inspected passenger amenities, crew lobby etc. A rear window inspection was taken up between Parli Vaijnath and Ghat Nandur section for safety and maintenance aspects of track, curves and level crossings. The Pangaon-Udgir section and Udgir railway station were also checked as also the major bridge across Manjeera river between Kalgupur-Bhalki stations. He also went around Bidar station and inaugurated new railway quarters and also took up a speed test on 110 kmph between Bidar-Matalkunta stations.