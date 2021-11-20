SCR apprehends 492 unauthorised vendors

The South Central Railway (SCR) apprehended 492 unauthorised vendors and a total of ₹4.79 lakh was realised as penalty from 543 checks conducted over the zone last month.

Unauthorised vendors who could not pay the penalties were handed over to the Railway Protection Force for prosecution.

In Secunderabad division, 108 unauthorised vendors were apprehended and ₹74,100 was realised as penalty, in Vijayawada division, 129 hawkers were caught and the penalty realised was ₹2,06,650, in Guntakal division 163 vendors were caught and a penalty amount of ₹1,31,210 was collected, in Hyderabad division, 38 vendors were caught and a penalty amount of ₹36,280 was collected, in Guntur division, 44 vendors were caught and a penalty amount of ₹22,900 was collected, in Nanded division, 10 vendors were nabbed and a penalty amount of ₹7,500 was collected, informed a press release.