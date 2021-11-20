Hyderabad

SCR apprehends 492 unauthorised vendors

The South Central Railway (SCR) apprehended 492 unauthorised vendors and a total of ₹4.79 lakh was realised as penalty from 543 checks conducted over the zone last month.

Unauthorised vendors who could not pay the penalties were handed over to the Railway Protection Force for prosecution.

In Secunderabad division, 108 unauthorised vendors were apprehended and ₹74,100 was realised as penalty, in Vijayawada division, 129 hawkers were caught and the penalty realised was ₹2,06,650, in Guntakal division 163 vendors were caught and a penalty amount of ₹1,31,210 was collected, in Hyderabad division, 38 vendors were caught and a penalty amount of ₹36,280 was collected, in Guntur division, 44 vendors were caught and a penalty amount of ₹22,900 was collected, in Nanded division, 10 vendors were nabbed and a penalty amount of ₹7,500 was collected, informed a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2021 12:44:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/scr-apprehends-492-unauthorised-vendors/article37589779.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY