SCR apprehends 36 touts in special drive

HYDERABAD

30 June 2021 23:15 IST

South Central Railway (SCR) in an intensified special drive against touts and unauthorised agents at all reservation offices and travel agencies in major stations had apprehended 36 touts and seized 178 live tickets, 1,886 used tickets — worth ₹16,32,643 on Wednesday.

Principal chief security commissioner of Railway Protection Force (RPF) G.M Eswara Rao informed in a press release that the drives are intended to save the passengers from black-marketing of tickets and also arresting the loss of revenue to the Indian Railways as the touts are carrying business without licence.

Passengers have also been requested to purchase tickets from reservation counters and authorised travel agents only. If any person notices the selling of tickets by unauthorised persons, it may be please reported to railway authorities.

