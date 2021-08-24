Scope to grow economic ties with Indonesia

Opportunities to bolster trade and investment ties between India and Indonesia were discussed at an interactive session the Confederation of Indian Industry, Telangana (CII-TS) organised here on Tuesday with the Consul General of Indonesia Agus P. Saptono.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Saptono sought to highlight the opportunities for collaboration in the areas of crude oil, textiles, food processing, spices, paper and furniture between the India and Indonesia. He was accompanied by Consul (Economics) Pangky B.P. Saputra and Officer (Socio-Cultural) Mutaqien Priyo Hutomo, both from the Consulate General of Indonesia in Mumbai, CII-TS said in a release.

CII-TS chairman Sameer Goel spoke on the investment opportunities available in Telangana. He assured CII’s support to initiatives that strengthen economic engagement between the two countries.