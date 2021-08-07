Scope of river management boards discussed

Deliberations to continue on Sunday

In the wake of Centre issuing a gazette notification determining the scope of Krishna and Godavari river management boards to resolve the inter-State water issues, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday held an elaborate meeting with senior officials to discuss the stand to be taken by Telangana government at the meetings of the boards shortly.

The discussions will continue on Sunday, a release from the CMO said.

It added that the meeting closely reviewed the legitimate share of water for Telangana in Krishna river in the spirit of Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar tribunal awards vis-a-vis the gazette notification. The share of water for Telangana and AP was compared in detail.

It was decided that there was no question of Telagnana government relenting on its rights for water in irrigation and protecting the interests of farmers. The government machinery should work with commitment to achieve the goal.

The release quoted Mr. Rao as asking senior officials to voice the stand of Telangana vigorously at the meetings.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor to government Rajeev Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, Engineer-in-Chief of Irrigation C. Muralidhar, former Advocate General Ramakrishna Reddy and senior irrigation officials.