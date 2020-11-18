Scope for stronger Indo-U.S. ties stressed

HYDERABAD

Led by US Consul General Joel Reifman, speakers at a meeting organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Wednesday underscored the contribution of people to people ties in strengthening India-U.S partnership.

They also sought to highlight the opportunities available to bolster the partnership, especially the role Hyderabad as a pharma hub and a leading manufacturer of affordable medicines globally, could play by collaborating with the U.S. in the area of vaccines.

Addressing the interactive meeting, organised on a virtual platform by FTCCI, the U.S. Consul General said over the years the strategic partnership, private sector collaboration and people-to-people ties between the two countries have grown. “As we emerge from the current [COVID-19] crisis, we will leverage our partnerships, especially those formed in Hyderabad, among U.S. and Indian firms, universities, and governmental research organisations,” a release quoted Mr. Reifman as saying.

FTCCI president Ramakanth Inani said the trade and industry body would be keen on working closely with the U.S. Consulate in furthering the bilateral trade. Lot of international businesses were looking to shift their businesses from China to other countries and India was perceived as a strong candidate to host their new bases in Asia, he said.

According to the release, FTCCI’s International Trade Committee Chair Rajendra Agarwal said the COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for India’s pharmaceutical sector to increase its footprint across the world. “India is gearing up for a world post the pandemic wherein we require constant collaboration with fellow nations to strengthen each other,” he said.