Scooter sharing service Bounce rides into Hyderabad

Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and CTO and Co-founder, Bounce, Varun Agni at the launch of the dockless scooter sharing in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and CTO and Co-founder, Bounce, Varun Agni at the launch of the dockless scooter sharing in Hyderabad on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Dockless scooter sharing service Bounce on Tuesday formally announced the launch of the service in Hyderabad.

The company, which operates in Bengaluru, said it is foraying into Hyderabad with 2,000 scooters. By June, the plan is to offer a fleet of 10,000 scooters in the city, senior executives of Bounce said at the inauguration of the service by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

A release from the company said the dockless feature enabled by Bounce’s patented keyless technology lets a user pick up a Bounce bike from the nearest location and after using it, drop it off at any legal parking zone. Riders can avail services at a cost of ₹1/km and ₹1.7/minute. In Bengaluru, Bounce has partnered with Namma Metro and today 45% of Bounce rides either originate or culminate at metro stations. It expects good traction from those using public transport in Hyderabad too.

CTO and co-founder Varun Agni said the company will actively work with the government, civic and other authorities to ensure that its commute solutions help the city to de-congest and enable people to shift to public transport and shared mobility.

The scooters come with tech solutions, including IoT helmets, tilt and tow sensors, in addition to features like GPS tagging, geo fencing and sensors that alert the team in case of a crash or battery tampering, the release said.

