Scolded by mother, Telangana girl ends life

April 12, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

A 19-year-old girl died reportedly by suicide at her home at Velala in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district on Thursday after her mother admonished her for insisting on getting her damaged mobile phone repaired. According to the police, Saishma took the extreme step when her parents were away in an agricultural field in the village. Two days back, there was a heated argument between the girl and her mother over a damaged mobile phone after the latter expressed her inability to afford its repair. The girl had been upset since then, sources added. The Jaipur police registered a case.

(Roshini – Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44, 040-66202000/2001)

