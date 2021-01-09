Science and Technology Hyderabad cluster launched

One of the four proposed by Centre to boost science, research and innovation

Science and Technology Hyderabad Cluster, one of the four such geographic clusters the Centre has proposed to boost science, research and innovation through a collaborative environment, was launched on Friday.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India K. VijayRaghavan jointly inaugurated the Cluster, which will be led by Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

The Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) had recommended the setting of the clusters, in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, NCR-Delhi and Pune, as a measure to encourage scientific enterprise and push individual institutional excellence towards collective performance. These cities were considered as they host strong organisations, institutions and industries focused on science and technology, an official release on the virtual inauguration said.

“Creation of mega clusters that leverage local science and technology expertise will pave the way for a faster and more efficient deployment of scientific outcomes. We believe the Hyderabad cluster will enable and empower patents, products and profits, while solving problems that afflict society,” Mr. VijayRaghavan said.

While proposing the setting up of science and technology focused clusters, a high-level committee, constituted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in its report in April, said that the clusters could create strong linkages between existing networks of academic institutions and national research laboratories, along with relevant ministries, industry partners, State governments, philanthropic foundations and international institutions of excellence.

According to the report, “all existing institutions (academic and laboratories) or existing clusters supported by government of India in the city/region will automatically become a part of the cluster. The objective is to bring together ‘islands of excellence’ spread across academia, industry and government to create a collaborative, enabling and flexible environment that breeds cutting edge scientific research in Indian universities and research labs, leading to technological innovation and entrepreneurship, through seamless leveraging of complementary strengths.”

Speaking at the launch programme, Mr. Rao said, “Scientific advancement is at the core of our progress as a State. For the science from the labs to be truly effective, it has to benefit people at large.”

The Hyderabad Cluster will help discovery and invention in laboratories to move to implementation. “We are looking to help launch at least five large impactful companies over a period of the next 5-7 years, which will benefit millions, generate wealth and create over 1,00,000 jobs across the country. In the long term, our goal is to make Telangana the best centre of excellence for life sciences, agriculture and digital technology,” the Minister said.

The release said that Telangana has one of the highest growth rates in the country due to its focus on innovation in all sectors and from all constituents. Hyderabad is home to over 60 government, multinational and private research institutions besides being one of the largest digital technology hubs. It contributes about 35% of the country’s pharmaceutical output and is known as Pharma capital of the world, hosts India’s largest bio-cluster in Genome Valley, with around 200 companies, and is also the ‘Seed capital of India’.

RICH Director General Ajit Rangnekar said that the Hyderabad Cluster will foster multi-disciplinary research and entrepreneurship towards a more prosperous and equitable future. “We will work with MSMEs, start-ups, researchers and industries to rapidly commercialise promising ideas,” he said.