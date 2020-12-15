‘Science and tech key to self-reliance’

HYDERABAD

15 December 2020 23:53 IST

IICT scientist delivers keynote address on globalisation and Atmanirbhar Bharat

Science & technology has a significant role to play in achieving the aim of self-reliant India with the Central government, too, according it priority. CSIR scientists, in particular, have been playing a key role not only in combating COVID-19 but also in space research, development of indelible ink, drugs, pheromone application technology and White Revolution, said M. Chandrasekharam, senior principal scientist, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on Tuesday.

Delivering the keynote address of the webinar on ‘Globalisation-self reliant India - The need, the transformation and the way forward’ organised by the Press Information Bureau and the Regional Outreach Bureau of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, he said scientists and researchers are playing their role in making India self-reliant in all fields.

CSIR contributions towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ also includes development of PPE kits, ventilators, sanitisers, testing, repurposing of drugs like Favipiravir, Remdesvir etc. The paper-based diagnostic technology ‘Feluda’ has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India, he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

CSIR-IICT had also developed technology for non-clinical masks under a project funded by Cipla Foundation for distribution of one lakh masks to the under-privileged sections to prevent spread of the disease, he pointed out. “India is no longer only a ‘consumer of knowledge’ adopting all best practices developed in other countries and but has now emerged as producer of knowledge,” Dr. Chandrasekharam added.

Precursor to IISCF

The webinar is being organised as a pre-cursor to the India International Science Festival (IISCF)-2020 from December 22-25, said PIB director Shruti Patil. ROB assistant director M. Krishnakanth also spoke. Students, officers and staff of various media units of the I&BMinistry, scientists and researchers from IICT participated, a press release said.