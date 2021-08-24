Schools to be reopened in adherence to stipulated guidelines

As many as 2,060 anganwadi centres and 1,733 schools, both government and private schools, will be reopened in adherence to the stipulated guidelines in the tribal majority district on September 1.

A total of 1,57,067 students are presently enrolled in as many as 1,733 schools in the district. Among these, 98,569 students are enrolled in government/local body schools.

Collector D Anudeep on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for ensuring sanitation, drinking water, electricity and other basic amenities in the government-run schools, anganwadis and other educational institutions under all managements with the officials of the school education, health, panchayat raj, municipal and other allied government departments through videoconferencing.

He exhorted the officials concerned, elected representatives of the local bodies and other stakeholders to accord a rousing welcome to children with flowers on the reopening day of schools and other educational institutions to encourage them and create a conducive environment for learning.

He called upon the mandal level officials to ensure strict compliance with the standard operating procedures and the COVID-19 safety precautions in all schools scheduled to reopen on September 1 for physical classes.