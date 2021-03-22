Schools switch back to e-classes as virus finds its way into campuses

Some schools switch back to the online medium in a hurry

Schools in the city have been caught flat-footed as COVID-19 cases have surged with some schools switching back to online classes while others are persisting with classroom learning. “As a precautionary measure classes will be held online and physical classes will resume from May 5 as two of our students and their family members have tested positive,” read a message sent out by a school to parents in the third week of March.

Sudden shift

Then there was a well-known public school in Nacharam that suddenly shifted to online classes. “We heard two days ago that a Class X student tested positive for COVID-19. The school, however, intimated us that fewer students are opting for physical classes so they will conduct only online classes,” says a parent whose ward studies in that particular school.

“We don’t know the exact number of cases in the residential coaching centre but we brought our daughter home as we cannot take any risk,” said another parent whose child studies at a residential coaching school in Miyapur which has 500 students on its rolls.

Another school in Bolarum has been hit hard after three teachers in the humanities section reportedly tested positive for the virus. The school had conducted a practical exam a day prior to the teacher testing positive. “At 5:56 a.m. on March 16, a message was sent out cancelling the History practical and students were asked to self-isolate because the teacher had tested positive for COVID,” says a person in the know of the affairs at the reputed school.

Exam schedule

Another school in Bandlaguda area now has four students who have tested positive but the school is carrying on with its regular classes and practical exams. The schools have a little leeway given that the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule for the exams as well as practicals.

While a majority of reports has linked clusters of COVID to government-run or residential schools, students in private schools have been asked to lie low. Many parents were wary of sharing information about the outbreaks in schools for fear of reprisal action by school managements. This reporter could confirm about students and teachers getting affected by the virus in four schools based on communication by the institutions.