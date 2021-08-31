Schools reopening today, hope floats for good student turnout

Parents in cities apprehensive about wards’ safety

With the academic session for schools and colleges set to resume on Wednesday, there seems to be a lack of cohesive agreement between managements and parents on the modalities of reopening. Schools, however, are expecting a good turnout of students.

The educational institutions are yet to come to terms with the modalities and some of them want to wait and watch till a clear picture emerges. Should there be a sequential opening of classes or should doors be opened for the entire student community, is the dilemma for most schools. They are also a bit apprehensive about a positive response from majority of parents.

Corporate colleges seem to be adopting a wait-and-watch policy as they have not sent any information to the parents on the reopening. Narayana College in Nallakunta has informed parents that classes will not start on September 1 and information in this regard would be conveyed to them two to three days prior to opening of offline classes. Until then, they would continue with online classes.

Sanjit Reddy Kaila, a student of DRS International School in Dulapally, says their school will open from September 6 and that they were asked to give consent. “We have decided to opt for online classes for now,” his father, Madhukar Reddy Kaila, said. Similar is the response of Kiran Alekanti, who has decided not to send his daughters Anika and Aditri, students of Delhi Public School, Nacharam, even if the school reopens now. “We are worried about children maintaining physical distancing, given the large number of students,” he said.

Ashish Neredi of Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) said schools lacked clarity on reopening till the High Court orders on Tuesday. Other states have opened in a sequential manner starting with higher classes and that the Telangana government could have adopted such a strategy to infuse confidence among parents.

HSPA representatives Ramanjeet and Seema said that state must ask schools to communicate to parents about the vaccination status of teaching and non-teaching staff and also not to unduly force parents for uniform and books. The association also warned that the government should take strict action against schools that violate the High Court’s orders and it will not go back on filing contempt against such schools.

Telangana Residential Schools Managements Association president, Kandala Papi Reddy said that they are expecting good response from parents, particularly in rural areas and small towns. He said schools in Andhra Pradesh, where classes began from August 16, are registering close to 70% attendance. “It is a positive sign and we hope this will enable students to get back into the academic groove,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Private Teachers Association (TSPTA) has said that classes for primary schools should be postponed till September 30. Syed Showkat Ali, president of TSPTA, said that opening schools without proper infrastructure in schools will hurt students. Moreover, it was not fair to run classes for certain schools from Wednesday and after a month for social welfare schools.