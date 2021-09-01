Schools reopen in Nalgonda on a celebratory note

NALGONDA

01 September 2021 23:07 IST

After the longest school shutdown of nearly 18 months, schools in Nalgonda were kept ready following all preventive measures to welcome back students on Wednesday.

While approach to a few schools was not easy in the wake of rains and logged entrances, many other schools displayed a celebratory welcome to students.

Teachers were seen offering flowers to students and some aimed the thermal gun scanners. Much like a festival, classroom entrances were decorated with thoranam made of mango leaves.

The Telangana High Court directions making it clear that parents should not be compelled to send their wards to schools had an indicative effect, official figures showed.

Government schools and colleges in Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts showed a first-day fair figure of attendance at 28% average. The respective attendance figures of private institutions were 12% and 8%. In Nalgonda, about 22% students were present in State-run schools and the college figure was about 30%. In contrast, those who attended private institutes was around 15%.

Commissioner and Director of School Education A. Sridevasena inspected various schools and colleges in the district and interacted with students, on the first day of reopening of the institutes on Wednesday.

Her visit, locally with district education officer Chaitanya Jaini, was to make students aware about using mask and maintaining physical distance during all the hours at the school.

Starting with Jameelapet in Bibinagar, she visited the primary school, the anganwadi centre and the high school. At Rayaraopet, inspecting the arrangements and displaying COVID preventive rules such as physical distancing, she joined students and teachers and took lunch.

Ms. Devasena also visited the institutes at Padamatisomaram and Pochampally mandals.