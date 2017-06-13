Schools reopen across the State

Schools, both in government and private sectors, reopened across the State on Monday after the summer vacation.

The occasion was significant for the commencement of 169 residential schools, including 119 for Backward Classes and 50 for minorities, on the very first day of the new academic year. They were among 255 new institutions planned during the year.

A release of the Chief Minister’s office said another 50 residential schools will take off on June 15 and 21 more four days later. The latter will be for minorities. Besides, 15 residential degree colleges for ST women will start functioning this year, making it 255 in all.

There were only 134 residential schools for SCs before the formation of the State. The TRS government started 104 schools for SCs and 30 degree colleges for women in its second year.

Similarly, there were 94 residential schools for STs prior to formation of the State but the TRS government started another 51 for them last year.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao complimented the officials for starting so many schools on the first day. The government will spend ₹1.25 lakh per year on each student of the residential schools.

Of the 119 schools for BCs, Mr. Rao said 56 are for boys and 63 for girls. The students will be admitted to classes five, six and seven this year.

The total strength of the schools will be 240 students each and each class will have two sections.

Till date, about 50,000 students were admitted to minority residential schools. All the new schools will presently function from rented premises. The Collectors were asked to identify and procure land for them.

Meanwhile, the government has taken up ‘Badi Bata’ programme to entrol students in schools from June 13 to 17. The officials claimed that they have despatched free textbook to all schools.