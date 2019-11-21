Schools in twin cities asked to deploy woman attendants in buses

To ensure the safety of girl students while travelling in school buses or vans, the Hyderabad police directed the educational institutions in the twin cities to appoint a female attendant in each of the vehicles.

“This move is to avoid any misconduct with schoolchildren by male attendants or helpers,” a senior police officer said.

In the letters addressed to various school principals, which is accessed by The Hindu, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said some schoolchildren were being subjected to abuse while travelling in buses/vans and such cases were registered across the country.

“As a step in the right direction, I request the school managements to employ a woman attendant or helper in each vehicle,” the letter stated.

Giving high priority to the safety of schoolchildren, several countries have been taking up the initiative of deploying women helpers in school transport vehicles, he said.

“I am hopeful that this initiative will go a long way in ensuring the safety of children and make Hyderabad a secure place for them,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anil Kumar, said there were around 1,000 buses or vans for over 2,000 schools in the Hyderabad Commissionerate and letters would be issued to all the schools soon.

In February this year, a bus driver of a reputed private school at Alwal was arrested for misbehaving with a class I girl inside the bus. The accused, Santosh Kumar, touched the girl inappropriately while transporting her from house to school and back. The offence came to light only after the six-year-old girl informed her mother about the issue.