Schools in Karimnagar observe Kargil Vijay Diwas

The 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, recounting India’s military victory against Pakistan 20 years ago, was celebrated by various educational institutions in the town on Friday.

Students of Alphores Educational Institutions, who were dressed as soldiers, highlighted the achievements of Indian soldiers and remembered 500 them who lost their lives in the conflict between India and Pakistan. They paid rich tributes to martyrs and observed two-minute silence.

Students of Bhagavathi High School here paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Kargil war by lighting candles.

The NCC cadets of Vivekananda Degree and PG College took out a rally to mark the occasion and paid floral tributes to the martyrs, while Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technological Sciences felicitated Commanding Officer Col. Satish Kumar, Subedar K.S. Reddy and Hawaldar Laxman Rao working with the 9 (Telangana) NCC Battalion in Karimnagar town.