Schools, colleges to resume after a hiatus

Schools and colleges are set to resume physical classes from Monday, after a gap of over 10 months, with strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.

The School Education Department took the decision to start classes only for students of standards IX and X, from 9.30 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. in districts, and 8.45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Hyderabad. Junior, degree and post graduate colleges and universities will function as per their regular timings.

To review the preparedness, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy held a meeting with District Education Officers and District Intermediate Education Officers on January 28. Officials stated that all students would be thermal-screened before entering classrooms that would be sanitised daily.

“With much of the syllabus covered through online classes, the focus of classroom learning would be on completing the uncovered syllabus, revision of subjects and clarifying doubts,” a junior college lecturer said. At the review meeting, the Minister stated that parents of about 60% school students had already given their consent to send their wards to schools.

However, the preparedness of the Education Department as a whole and the management of schools and colleges in strictly adhering to COVID guidelines would be put to test from Monday, when the classes would be conducted maintaining some physical distance between one student and another. “Confidence among parents could be instilled based on the students’ feedback from Monday and preventing any infection,” principal of a private college admitted.

Meanwhile, in spite of instructions to take a written consent from parents to send their children to schools, most educational institutions, reopening on Monday, have not done it. However, private schools and colleges have been calling parents for the purpose taking at least oral consent.

Given the lack of sanitation staff and fund crunch for sanitisation material in schools and colleges, particularly in government institutions, maintaining wash rooms with COVID protocols would be a major challenge.