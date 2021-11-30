Schools’ closure news on social media is fake: DSE

Hyderabad

30 November 2021 20:27 IST

Director of School Education (DSE) Sri Devesena has asked students and parents not to believe the fake news on social media that Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has asked for closure of schools from December 2 due to the new COVID variant Omicron.

In a statement here, she said that the news was fake and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has not directed the Education Minister to close schools. Educational institutions will function as usual.

