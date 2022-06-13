Schools in Telangana all set to reopen today

Governmnet schools across the State are being refurbished as part of the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme, and about 9,000 identified schools will be covered this year. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

June 13, 2022 00:27 IST

Lessons to be imparted in English medium from this academic year

Ruling out extension of summer break, the State government has decided to open schools from Monday for the academic year 2022-23.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy said the summer vacation will not be extended despite demands from some sections, and has instructed all schools to make arrangements for reopening on Monday.

The Minister said the government was introducing English medium of instruction in Class I to 8 in all the schools from this year and students should take advantage of it. She assured parents that teachers were trained well to impart lessons in English medium. About 1.04 lakh schoolteachers were trained in collaboration with Azim Premji University.

Ms Sabitha Reddy said teachers will conduct bridge courses for students for a month so that they can make a smooth transition from their earlier medium of instruction. She said schools were being refurbished and rebuilt under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme and about 9,000 identified schools will be covered this year.

The Minister said that 70,698 children have been enrolled as a part of the Badi Baata programme and the drive will continue for another week.

Rebutting criticism that books were not in supply, she said textbooks worth ₹120 crore were printed and 1.67 crore books would be supplied to students in both English and Telugu mediums in the government schools.

Ms. Sabitha Reddy criticised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, saying he was spreading lies by claiming that Central government funds were being put to use for the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. The BJP leader had said that the Central government had extended ₹2,700 crore for the programme.