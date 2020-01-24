School turns palette at Hyderabad Lit Fest

It was a smorgasbord of delights for literature lovers in the city as the Hyderabad Literary Festival began at Vidyaranya High School on Friday. The palatial school building, open-air amphitheatre, playground, the walls and some of the classrooms were turned into spaces for art, culture and literature.

On a working day, hundreds of people turned up to pick up the schedule and move to events of their choice. The line-up included panel discussions with Andrew Whitehead, Pratik Sinha, Faisal Alkazi, Shanta Gokhale, Manu Pillai, N. Gopi, and Sharanya Manivannan, among others.

A large number of schoolchildren and college students brought in an infectious air of energy and curiosity as they peppered authors with questions. “Jerry Sir, will you sign the book if I brought it now?” asked one student before running to get a copy as Jerry Pinto patiently filled bottles of water for other visitors. “Selfies can wait. First, listen to the author,” he told another bunch of children as they surrounded him under a gnarled tamarind tree. The many rock formations inside the school turned into comfortable perches for visitors as the forecourt became filled up with audience.

Author and translator Shanta Gokhale read passages from her book as well as recounted her experience of acting in Ardh Satya and how the movie industry functioned in that period as Govind Nihalani helmed the project.

Elsewhere, Kuchipudi danseuse Yashoda Thakore placed the tradition of dance in its context. “Temples are not just places of worship. Who built the temples? Obviously kings. They became places of social gatherings and played an important role. Marriages were arranged there. Dance was also part of the culture,” said Ms. Thakore during her interaction.

The multilingual mural with a message created by Suresh K. Nair, the artist from Benaras, got a creative touch as children took up paintbrushes and began creating patterns to etch out the message. Through the day, there were workshops, storytelling sessions and photography exhibitions, at various locations of the school premises.

The evening was rounded up with a performance of Kuttiyata Jatayuvadham. The HLF continues till Sunday.