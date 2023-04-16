ADVERTISEMENT

School students’ startup secures seed funding

April 16, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Saturday announced that a student-led startup has secured seed funding.

The students, N.Manasa Reddy and Nafeesa Anjum, both from Pallavi Model School got seed funding for their startup, Digi Gyan. “Digi Gnan is a platform for female students in Tier 2/3 towns&villages to digitally enable knowledge sharing,” the Minister’s official handle tweeted.

Mr.Rama Rao had pledged to fund the startup on WE-Hub’s fifth anniversary. “After their impressive pitch on Digi Gnan, KTR quizzed girls about financial viability, road map and RoI. He then granted a seed capital of 8 Lakh rupees,” the handle tweeted.

