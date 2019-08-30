Telangana school seized after road accident

The district educational authorities have seized the Vaageshwari Talent School in Vemulawada on Thursday.

The decision is following the tragic road accident which claimed three students of the school when the school van in which they were travelling tilted after hitting road divider on Wednesday. The Education Department authorities led by Vemulawada MEO K Suresh visited the school premises on Thursday and seized the school by locking the premises.

Incidentally, the school declared holiday on Thursday following the death of three of its students. The MEO said that they would take all measures to ensure that the students of the Vaageshwari School secure admissions in their choicest schools in Vemulawada.

However, Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association (TRSMA) had cried foul over the closure of the school and displacing of 800 odd students and the teaching and non-teaching staff working in the school. TRSMA state president Y. Shekhar Rao said that it was not correct to close down the school for the accident of the school van. “If that is the case, then the government should close down the RTC, whose bus caused the biggest bus accident that claimed lives of 64 innocent commuters at Kondagattu temple in Jagtial district last year,” he said, adding that the students of Vaageshwari School, who have paid fees, secured books and uniforms were worried.

The students of Class X of the Vaageshwari School would be badly affected by its closure, he said and urged the government to take action against the correspondent after serving notices for the mistakes.

‘A cover up’

He alleged that the district officials to cover up their mistakes were resorting to this undemocratic act of closing down of the school. He said that the authorities should serve notices to all the schools about the fitness of the school buses and also about the renewal of the school recognition.

In the meantime, the Road Transport Authorities have cracked the whip against the errant school buses for not securing the fitness certificates for the fleet of vehicles and also not securing the route permits and plying the buses in the rural areas. The official sources said that they had only given warning to secure fitness certificates and stop overloading of the buses.