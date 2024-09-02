GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School principal electrocuted while clearing rain water inside campus in Hyderabad’s Ghatkesar

Published - September 02, 2024 04:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A school principal in Ghatkesar was electrocuted to death while trying to clear rain water at his residence on the campus on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Ghatkesar Inspector S. Srinivas said that 50-year-old Srinivas Rao resides inside the campus of Vignan School while his family stays in Khammam. “On Sunday, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., he was reportedly trying to clear a puddle of water accumulated near his house using an iron rod, which came in contact with a live wire. He died on the spot,” said the officer. 

His colleague noticed him and alerted the police after switching off the power supply. The police shifted his body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and informed his family in Khammam, who reached Hyderabad on Monday (September 2, 2024) to claim the body. 

