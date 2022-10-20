School principal and her driver arrested in Hyderabad KG student sexual assault case

The driver moved about unhindered in the school on account of his proximity to the principal: police

Parents protesting in front of the Banjara Hills police station in connection with the sexual assault case, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The driver moved about unhindered in the school on account of his proximity to the principal: police

Banjara Hills police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a kindergarten student and the principal of the private school for alleged negligence in handling the matter.

A case under Section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 read with 5 (m) of POCSO Act has been registered against the driver, identified as Beemana Rajani Kumar (36).

The shocking incident, which came to light on Tuesday, continued to cause outrage and protests on the school premises as well as at the Banjara Hills Police Station with parents of the students demanding justice.

Video clips purportedly showing angry and distraught parents of the girl beating up a man at the school, and those of parents protesting at the police station were widely shared on social media.

Several parents, including the KG student’s, on Wednesday, arrived at the Banjara Hills Police Station. Parents maintained that Rajani Kumar’s movements within the school remained unchecked. They sought to know why he had such free access, and demanded the harshest punishment against him. They also raised serious concerns over security at the school, and accused the management of hushing up the incident. Some sought instant justice as well.

A case was registered against the accused driver in Banjarahills school incident U/S 376 AB IPC, Sec 6 r/w 5 m of POCSO Act. He was immediately arrested, being sent to jail.

School management is also made responsible, case has been registered against Principal under POCSO Act. pic.twitter.com/EXwFykHAh2 — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) October 19, 2022

The principal has been identified as S. Madhavi.

Police said that Kumar had been sexually assaulting the four-and-a-half-year-old for the last three months. He also allegedly threatened her with serious consequences if she informed anybody of what was going on. The girl complained to her mother about the pain in her legs and also told her that she was afraid. Asked what happened, the girl confided in her mother that for the past three months, Kumar, while taking her to the digital classroom, took her to an isolated part of the school, removed her clothes, pressed her neck down and sexually harassed her, police said.

The girl’s parents accused the school principal of negligence as the sexual assault happened on the school premises, police added.

The investigation found that Kumar allegedly enjoyed a free hand and also gave instructions to the school staff. He also moved about unhindered in the school, with little or no objections from others on account of his proximity to the principal.

Earlier on Wednesday, police said that principal Madhavi was absconding, but she was arrested in the evening. A case under Section 21 (failure to report or record a case) of the POCSO Act was registered against her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Joel Davis said.