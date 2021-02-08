School boy turns whistleblower

An environmentally conscious school boy helped the Forest Department staff to take action against persons who resorted to felling of a well grown tree on Monday.

The student of Class VIII, whose identity is kept hidden owing to privacy issues, had noticed the felling of a 40-year-old neem tree close to his home in Saidabad area, transportation of the timber, and attempts to cover up the crime by burning the stump.

The boy immediately called the toll free number of the department - 1800 425 5364 - introduced himself as “green brigadier” and shared information about the crime.

Forest officials who came for enquiry, confirmed the illegal felling of the tree to facilitate construction of a house, and imposed a penalty of ₹62,075 on the persons responsible. They appreciated the timely information and responsible behaviour of the boy, a statement informed.