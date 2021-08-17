Hyderabad

Scholarships unveiled for Class 10, 12 students

Vivo has announced a scholarship programme under which it will provide a one-time financial assistance to deserving students studying in Class 10 and 12 in Telangana.

Eligible students will be given a fixed one-time financial assistance of ₹10,000 to cover their school fees and other related academic expenses. The scholarships will be distributed among students in partnership with student scholarship platform ‘Buddy4Study’, the smartphone maker said in a release. The ‘Vivo for Education Scholarship’ programme, introduced as a corporate social responsibility activity, aims to support students from low-income families to continue their education. The students must have scored more than 80% marks in their Class 9 or 11 in 2020-21 and their annual family income must not be more than ₹4 lakh. Scholarships totalling ₹5 lakh are to be provided to 41 students under the programme, the company said.


