Scholarship launched for women pursuing STEM courses

Scholarships to enable them to work on scientific projects in research institutions or companies and receive mentoring support

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 09, 2022 19:31 IST

Integrated research, development and manufacturing services company Syngene International, in partnership with the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Biocon Foundation, has launched a scholarship and mentoring programme for women studying science, technology, engineering and maths.

Women studying STEM subjects at tier 2 and 3 institutions, selected under the programme, will be provided scholarships to enable them to work on scientific projects in research institutions or companies and receive mentoring support.

While 25 scholarships have been awarded in the first year of the programme, over time, the initiative aims to increase the number of women studying STEM subjects and create a self-sustaining network of women professionals in STEM. The programme is a part of Syngene’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative and the company will support it through mentoring of the students, providing internship opportunities and sponsoring the scholarships.

RICH and Biocon Foundation, the charitable arm of the Biocon Group of companies, are implementation partners for the programme, which was rolled out at an event held in T-Hub here, Sygene said in a release on Wednesday. Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, RICH CEO Rashmi Pimpale, COO of Syngene International Mahesh Bhalgat and Mission Director of Biocon Foundation Anupama Shetty participated.

As a part of the selection process, RICH, Syngene and Biocon Foundation partnered with Telangana State Innovation Cell, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge and WE Hub to reach out to a larger audience of women currently pursuing education in STEM subjects across tier 2 and 3 institutions in the State. The candidates applied by participating in hackathons. Based on the applications received, 25 women were identified by an expert committee to be sponsored and mentored for 3-6 months.

