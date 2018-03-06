Scholarship boost to 100 meritorious girl students

About 100 girls, who completed ninth standard in various Zilla Parishad schools of erstwhile Karimnagar district, received scholarships under the Coromandel Girl Child Education Scheme.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad, along with Assistant Collector Praveenya, distributed the scholarships on Monday. A scholarship of ₹5,000 for the first rank and ₹3,500 for the second rank holder of various ZP schools was given on the occasion. The Coromandel officials promised to provide scholarship of ₹10,000 each to the student who scores 10 GPA in the ensuing SSC examination.

The Collector called upon students to work hard to secure 10 GPA (grade point average) in the SSC exams. During the last exam season, 36 students had secured the golden grade in the bifurcated Karimnagar district. He also urged parents to accord priority to girl child education.

Highlighting achievements of women in various fields, Assistant Collector Praveenya said, “Nothing is impossible if we strive hard to fulfil our dreams.”

Coromandel vice-president G.V. Subba Reddy said girls are still discriminated against in the country. “Boys are sent to private schools and girls to government schools,” he said and added that girls, though, were lucky to attend government schools that have qualified teachers.