Scholar steps into the role of British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

Ritika Prasad, a 23-year-old pursuing her Masters in Public Policy at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad, stepped into the role of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad on Wednesday as the winner of the ‘British High Commissioner for a Day’ competition.

The competition, held in celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, offered Ritika a unique opportunity to delve into the intricacies of the UK-India relationship.

Her day commenced with an orientation on the various departments within the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad and their functions. Ritika engaged with students at the G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, participating in a panel discussion that provided valuable insights into the challenges women face in the technology field and how they can contribute.

Later, Ritika visited Covalense Global, a Hyderabad-based software company, where she learned about the organisation’s women-friendly policies. Covalense had provided tech support for the CoWin app during Covid pandemic.

A key highlight was her interaction with Chevening fellows, many of whom work in STEM fields, gaining insights into their professional journeys and experiences as Chevening scholars in the United Kingdom.

Reflecting on the experience, Ritika expressed that “being actively involved in diplomatic activities revealed the different layers of the UK-India relationship”. She emphasised the importance of first-hand experience in understanding the complexities involved.

In addition to her accomplishments, Ritika has contributed to various academic papers and policy briefs, including a recent publication related to the G-20. With a vision for a career in public service and policy analysis, she aspires to collaborate with government agencies, think tanks, and international organisations to address contemporary challenges.

Expressing her commitment to continued engagement, Ritika stated, “I am looking forward to remaining connected with the Deputy High Commission so that I can learn more and contribute to public policy.”

Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, commended Ritika’s dedication during a panel discussion. He praised her willingness to share her journey, providing students with valuable insights. Mr. Gareth emphasised the importance of gender equality and the role of women in the workplace.