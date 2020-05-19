Hyderabad

Scholar commits suicide

A 33-year-old man committed suicide in Boduppal area.

According to Medipally police, the incident took place on Monday evening when the victim, identified as G Raveender, hanged himself in his room.

Police said he had completed his PhD from Osmania University. However, after this he was unable to find a job. Around 3.30 pm, when his wife was in the kitchen, the victim went into the bedroom and locked himself in. His wife then knocked on the door but there was no response. With the help of neighbours, she broke open the door and found the victim hanging.

The victim was moved to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.

There is somebody to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.

