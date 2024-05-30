ADVERTISEMENT

Schemes for women entrepreneurs in focus at CII-IWN meet

Published - May 30, 2024 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A section of the audience at the CII-IWN meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A session on women entrepreneurship with focus on spreading awareness of MSME development schemes of the Centre, the Telangana government, SIDBI and select private banks was organised here by CII Indian Women Network on Wednesday.

The programme deliberated on how a conducive environment could be created for the businesses led by women. The speakers spoke about Telangana health clinics that help revive sick units and the process of developing industrial clusters. The discussion also focussed on how the single-window policy of the State government reduced the number of applications for setting up a unit from 110 to 8, CII said in a release on Thursday.

Chairperson of IWN Telangana Anupama Panduru, Additional Director in the Telangana Commissionerate of Industries Raj Kumar Ohatker, Joint Director Madhukar Babu and others addressed the meeting. Ms. Panduru underscored the need to strengthen women entrepreneurship ecosystem through further policy support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US