Schemes for women entrepreneurs in focus at CII-IWN meet

Published - May 30, 2024 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A section of the audience at the CII-IWN meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A session on women entrepreneurship with focus on spreading awareness of MSME development schemes of the Centre, the Telangana government, SIDBI and select private banks was organised here by CII Indian Women Network on Wednesday.

The programme deliberated on how a conducive environment could be created for the businesses led by women. The speakers spoke about Telangana health clinics that help revive sick units and the process of developing industrial clusters. The discussion also focussed on how the single-window policy of the State government reduced the number of applications for setting up a unit from 110 to 8, CII said in a release on Thursday.

Chairperson of IWN Telangana Anupama Panduru, Additional Director in the Telangana Commissionerate of Industries Raj Kumar Ohatker, Joint Director Madhukar Babu and others addressed the meeting. Ms. Panduru underscored the need to strengthen women entrepreneurship ecosystem through further policy support.

