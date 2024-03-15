ADVERTISEMENT

SCCL’s Kothagudem area surpasses annual coal production target this fiscal

March 15, 2024 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

It surpassed the stipulated production target in the present financial year well in advance, with a 105% rate of growth, SCCL sources said

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothagudem area of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Wednesday reached its annual coal production target of 129.50 lakh tonnes, 18 days ahead of the current financial year’s closure. In the last fiscal, the Kothagudem area achieved its annual target of 128.01 lakh tonnes on March 31, 2023.

It surpassed the stipulated production target in the present financial year well in advance, with a 105% rate of growth, SCCL sources said. The SCCL management has stipulated an annual coal production target of 70 million tonnes for its 11 coal mining areas including the Kothagudem area together, the company as a whole, for the present (2023-24) financial year. The Kothagudem area earned praise from the top officials of the State-owned coal mining giant for excelling in coal production and dispatches.

