GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCCL’s Kothagudem area surpasses annual coal production target this fiscal

It surpassed the stipulated production target in the present financial year well in advance, with a 105% rate of growth, SCCL sources said

March 15, 2024 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothagudem area of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Wednesday reached its annual coal production target of 129.50 lakh tonnes, 18 days ahead of the current financial year’s closure. In the last fiscal, the Kothagudem area achieved its annual target of 128.01 lakh tonnes on March 31, 2023.

It surpassed the stipulated production target in the present financial year well in advance, with a 105% rate of growth, SCCL sources said. The SCCL management has stipulated an annual coal production target of 70 million tonnes for its 11 coal mining areas including the Kothagudem area together, the company as a whole, for the present (2023-24) financial year. The Kothagudem area earned praise from the top officials of the State-owned coal mining giant for excelling in coal production and dispatches.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.