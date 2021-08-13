SCCL’s grid-linked solar capacity goes up

The solar plants have generated 102 MU energy till Aug.12

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) synchronised another 10 megawatt solar power plant in the Ramagundam-3 area with the grid on Friday taking the total capacity to 172 MW as part of its plans establish 300 MW solar plant by the year-end.

The 162 MW solar plants synchronised with the grid prior to Friday’s capacity addition have generated 102 million units (MU) of energy. Director (Electrical & Mechanical) of SCCL D. Satyanarayana Rao formally synchronised the new 10 MW plant with the grid. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said the company was making use of overburden dumps and open spaces to establish solar plants and plans to set up a 250 MW floating solar power plant in the Lower Manair Dam waters were also afoot.

Giving details of solar power plants synchronised with the grid so far, the company Director said of the plans to set up 50 MW plants in the Ramagundam-3 area, 40 MW plants were set up so far including the 10 MW plant linked to the grid on Friday. Other plants synchronised with the grid include 10 MW on the campus of company thermal power station, 30 MW at Manuguru, 39 MW at Yellandu, 15 MW in Mandamarri and 10 MW in Bhupalapalli areas.

The 30 MW plants in Ramagundam-3 area have generated 11.02 MU, 18.78 MU at thermal power plant site, 35.33 MU in Manuguru area, 21.12 MU from Yellandu area, 7.2 MU from Mandamarri area, 6.43 MU from Mandamarri area and 2.13 MU from Bhupalapalli area till August 12.

Work on the remaining 10 MW plant in the Ramagundam-3 area, 37 MW plants in Kothagudem area and another 81 MW plants in other areas was going on briskly, Mr. Satyanarayana Rao stated.