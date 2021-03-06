SCCL Yellandu plant synced with grid

39 MW plant established as part of plans to set up 300 MW capacity solar plants across mining areas

The 39 megawatt solar power plant established by the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Yellandu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem was synchronised with the grid by two directors of the coal company at Yellandu on Saturday.

According to officials of SCCL, the 39 MW plant was established as part of the company’s plans to set up 300 MW capacity solar plants across the mining areas in three phases and the synchronisation of the Yellandu plant takes the total capacity synchronised with the grid to 109 MW so far.

Directors of SCCL S. Chandrasekhar (Operations and Personnel) and D. Satyanarayana (Electrical & Mechanical) synchronised the plant with the grid by switching on the transmission link from the solar plant to near by sub-station of the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco).

Other plans

They stated that plans are afoot to complete the establishment of the 129 MW of the 300 MW solar plants planned in the first phase by September-end this year. The Directors stated that another 20 MW plant in the Ramagundam-3 area would be synchronised with the grid by the month-end - taking the total synchronised capacity to 129 MW in the first phase.

Execution of phase two and three of the 300 MW plants is also being speeded up.

Officials of Telangana State -Transco and representative of BHEL in-charge of solar projects Ramachandran were also present on the occasion.