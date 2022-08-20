Hyderabad

SCCL worker shot dead in Godavarikhani

A general mazdoor of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was allegedly shot dead by a miscreant at his house in Ganganagar in Godavarikhani town in the small hours of Saturday.

The deceased coal mine worker was identified as P Rajender, 30, of Srirampur area in neighbouring Mancherial district.

Rajender was fast asleep when the miscreant gained entry into his house from the rear side and shot him in the head with a firearm, resulting in his death on the spot, sources said. Police suspect personal enmity or family feuds to be the possible reason behind the murder.

Godavarikhani Two Town police launched a detailed investigation into the case to determine the motive behind the murder and nab the accused.


