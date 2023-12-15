SCCL union polls: TJS chief Kodandaram campaigns in Bhupalpally coal belt

December 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president M. Kodandaram on Friday called upon workers of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to elect the HMS and the Singareni Udyogula Sangham alliance in SCCL’s recognised union elections on December 27 to prevent privatisation and safeguard the hard-won labour rights.

Mr. Kodandaram on Friday campaigned for the HMS and TJS-affiliated Singareni Udyogula Sangham alliance in the Bhupalpally coal mining area of the district.

Speaking to the media persons in Bhupalpally, he alleged that the previous BRS government and the incumbent BJP government at the Centre engaged in blame-game over the privatisation all these years. The BJP regime at the Centre must fully withdraw its privatisation plans, he said, adding that the Telangana government should unequivocally oppose privatisation.

“The undue political interference in the functioning of the SCCL during the previous BRS regime undermined the interests of the workforce,” he charged.

Batting for the underground coal mines, he said, “It is imperative to open new underground coal mines to create employment for the local youth. The cost of coal mining has come down owing to semi-mechanisation,” he noted, insisting that the open cast mines be reduced.

He said the elected recognised union should fully be empowered to take decisions on the welfare of the workforce and service matters without any political interference to achieve the desired change and sustainable growth.

