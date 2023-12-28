SCCL trade union election: AITUC’s SCWU emerges winner

December 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The AITUC-affiliated Singareni Collieries Workers Union (SCWU) wrested the coveted status of the recognised union of State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) after a gap of 25 years.

AITUC, the trade union wing of the CPI, emerged triumphant in the closely contested union election of SCCL held on Wednesday. The counting of votes went late into the night and the results were announced shortly after Wednesday midnight.

AITUC won five out of the total 11 coal mining areas of the SCCL and the Singareni Coal Mines Labour Union (SCMLU), an affiliate of the INTUC, the trade union arm of the Congress, bagged the remaining six, achieving the representative status of the respective areas.

The 11 coal mining areas of the SCCL are spread in six districts – Peddapalli, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Kumram Bheem Asifabad.

In the overall tally of votes in all 11 areas together, AITUC polled 16,177 votes as against the INTUC’s 14,178 votes thereby, emerging winner in the recognised union election by a margin of 1999 votes, SCCL sources said.

AITUC had earlier won the SCCL union elections in 1998, 2001 and 2007. The INTUC won once in 2003 and BRS-affiliated TBGKS twice in 2012 and 2017.

The whirlwind election campaign by CPI State secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and AITUC local leaders in the coal belt last week, catapulted AITUC to victory.

After the dismal performance of BRS in the Assembly elections in the coal belt, TBGKS suffered a drubbing in the SCCL union polls. TBGKS got just one vote in Yellandu area and three in Bellampalli area. It polled a meagre 1,298 votes (3.47%) in all the 11 areas together.