SCCL told to fulfil CM’s promises

The State government has directed the management of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited to take necessary steps to fulfil the recent assurances given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to workers of the public sector mining company.

The Chief Minister after a review meeting a couple of days ago announced the Government’s resolve to provide compassionate appointment in case of medical invalidation and payment of lump sum amount of ₹ 25 lakh or pension of ₹ 25,000 a month to those who were not willing to join the jobs. This is in addition to providing interest free housing loan of ₹ 10 lakh to the employees and rectification of the names of employees who were on rolls on other names.

Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary S. Narsing Rao addressed a letter to SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar recalling the CM’s assurances seeking necessary action to implement them.