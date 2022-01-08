SCCL to set up 40K tonne explosive making unit

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) has decided to establish an explosives making unit in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) in Mandamarri area with an annual capacity of 40,000 tonnes for use of opencast mining.

Director (Operations) S. Chandrasekhar and Director (Finance and Personnel) N. Balaram of the company held a meeting here on Saturday to finalise the draft of guidelines for establishing the site mixed emulsion (SME) explosives plant. The two had already held talks with IOCL officials twice in the matter.

According to officials, the company uses about 3 lakh tonnes of SME every year for mining operations in its 19 opencast mines. The company is already making about 50,000 tonnes of SME explosives in two of its own plants in Ramagundam- 3 and Manuguru areas and the remaining 2.5 lakh tonnes was being procured from private companies.

However, delays in getting the SME explosives sometimes was also impacting the production. The new plant planned would help the company meet the demand on its own for some more extent.