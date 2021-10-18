SCCL to scale up coal production

HYDERABAD

18 October 2021 22:01 IST

No fuel scarcity for thermal power generation, says N. Sridhar

Chairman and Managing Director of the Singareni Collieries N. Sridhar has categorically ruled out the possibility of fuel scarcity for the thermal power generation units in State.

In view of reports about coal shortage in a few States, Mr. Sridhar conducted a review meeting through video conference with the directors and general managers of SCCL from 11 areas about scaling up production of coal. He made it clear that sufficient coal is being transported to the thermal generation units on daily basis, hence, there is no question of scarcity. The units have not faced any scarcity for the past seven years, and the same trend will be continued in future too, he assured.

Apart from local consumption, coal is also being exported to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which have supply agreements with SCCL. The supply will be scaled up in the coming days, Mr. Sridhar said.

Singareni Thermal Power Plant is at sixth position in the country in terms of plant load factor by achieving good plant load factor, he said.

Measures are being taken to meet targets of coal supply from all open cast and underground mines, and Singareni is prepared to supply 1.9 lakh tonnes of coal every day. Starting from next month, the supply will be scaled up to two lakh tonnes, he informed, and asked the officials concerned to gear up for meeting the targets.

The targets of exports to other States, fixed by the Ministry of Coal, are also being met without fail, he said.

The ministry has sought scaled up production and supply from the SCCL, owing to coal shortage experienced by various thermal power plants in other States. All permissions and funding required for increased production will be green channelled, in view of the crisis situation, Mr. Sridhar said, and called for solidarity with the nation.

He further discussed the current production and scope for increase with the officials, and fixed daily targets.