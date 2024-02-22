SCCL to issue notifications to fill up 485 posts in compliance with Telangana Deputy CM’s directives

February 22, 2024 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday issued instructions to the management of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to immediately issue notifications for filling 485 posts including 317 direct recruitment posts and 168 internal recruitment posts in the SCCL in a fool-proof and transparent manner.

The directives were issued to the SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N. Balram during a review meeting held at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the SCCL officials to speed up the process of compassionate appointments to ensure jobs to at least 1000 heirs this year.

He asked the officials to take necessary measures expeditiously to raise the age limit of heirs from 35 to 40 years as per Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s promise.

He inquired about the progress of the accident insurance scheme which aims to provide financial security to SCCL workers and their families.

On the initiatives to augment solar power installed capacity, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the officials to make arrangements for inauguration of the 10.5-MW solar power plant at Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district slated for February 26, 2024.

Plans for speedy completion of other solar power projects, inauguration of a guest house for the SCCL employees and officials in Hyderabad, daily review of coal production and transportation to meet high demand in the upcoming summer, were also discussed in the meeting.

Mr Balram apprised the Deputy Chief Minister of the SCCL’s welfare and production endeavours. He said the notifications for filling the vacant posts in the SCCL will be issued on February 22, 2024.