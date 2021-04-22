SCCL to inoculate workers in a month

HYDERABAD

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to administer COVID-19 vaccine to all its employees in a month’s time, besides scaling up tests and stepping up medical facilities.

Special isolation wards would be set up across the mining areas with the provision of at least 1,200 beds in quarantine centres. Instruction have been issued to procure necessary medicines including injections, as also oxygen. Appointment of necessary doctors and other support staff on contract basis has also been approved.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar held a video conference with the Directors, Chief Medical Officer and other officials concerned on Thursday. He instructed the officials scale up Covid tests across the mining areas and vaccinate at least 2,000 employees every day so that the vaccination drive was completed in about a month’s time. According to SCCL officials, the company hospitals have 692 beds and they were planning to arrange about 500 additional beds. Of the existing beds, 312 would spared for quarantine and 380 for Covid treatment. About 95,000 rapid antigen tests were already conducted across the mining areas and they were planning to conduct another 25,000 tests over the next few days by acquiring test kits from the State Government.

Directors S. Chandrasekhar (Operations), N. Balaram (Finance and Planning), General Manager (Marketing and Coordination) K. Suryanarayana, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Bala Kotaiah and others participated in the virtual meet.