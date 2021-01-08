SCCL to fill 651 posts by March-end

HYDERABAD

08 January 2021 22:40 IST

1,436 more posts to be filled with internal candidates

Nearly two weeks after announcing that it would fill all vacancies in the company over the next six months, the management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to complete the process in respect of 651 posts by March-end.

Conducting written tests and selection of eligible candidates as per the guidelines and completing the appointment process would be done by March-end. The 651 posts include 569 posts in the national coal wage category and the remaining 82 are various officer posts.

Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar stated on Friday that 569 NCW posts include junior assistant (177), fitter (128), electrician trainee (51), welder trainee (54), turner/machinist trainee (22), motor mechanic trainee (14) and moulder trainee (19). Besides, there were posts of junior staff nurse (84), lab technician (7), pharmacist (5), x-ray, ventilator, ECG and physiotherapy departments (2 each).

The 82 officer posts to be filled include management trainee – 39 in mining department, 10 in industrial engineering department, 7 in civil engineering and 6 in information technology, personnel officer (17) and junior forest officer (3).

On the opportunities for internal candidates for 1,436 posts to be filled soon, the CMD said about 10,000 youth had joined the company on compassionate and dependant grounds in recent years with many of them working as badili workers and general mazdoors, in spite of several of them having higher qualifications. Following the Chief Minister’s assurance to the State Legislature last year, eligible among them would be selected for 1,436 posts in various departments.

Stating that internal circulars would be issued soon for filling the 1,436 posts with internal candidates, Mr. Sridhar said the posts filled would include operator trainee (210), EP operator fitter trainee (178), junior assistant (177), ward assistant (175), driver (64), welder trainee (55), assistant foreman (mechanical) trainee (56), electrician trainee (51), EP electrician trainee (42), pit office assistant (36) and junior accountant (24).

Further, turner-machinist trainee (22), moulder trainee (19), motor mechanic trainee (14), storekeeper (13), junior forest assistant (8), lab technician (7), law assistant (5), pharmacist (5), x-ray, ECG, ventilator assistant (2 each), dietician, physiotherapist and dialysis technician (one each)and others (94) would also be filled with internal candidates.

On the posts filled since formation of Telangana, the CMD said 13,934 poster were filled including 10,879 on compassionate/dependant grounds and 3,055 through external recruitment.