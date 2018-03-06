SCCL to dispatch 2.15 lakh tonnes every day

The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) has set itself a target of dispatching 2.15 lakh tonnes of coal every day to its contracted customers in the remaining days of the current financial year towards achieving the annual target of 65 million tonnes during 2017-18.

According to officials, the company has dispatched 58.2 million tonnes of coal till February-end this financial year. It had recorded total dispatches of 60.84 tonnes during 2016-17.

Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar held a meeting with 11 Area Managers of the company here on Monday and reviewed the mine-wise performance of all the areas including the annual targets.

Asking the Area Managers to step up coal dispatches, the CMD told them that the railway sidings at Thadikalapudi and Goleti should help send higher quantity of dispatches.

On the Adriyala long wall mine, the CMD asked the executives to focus on production and safety in the new panel where the production was commenced recently. He also discussed on KOC-3, IKOC and Kishtapuram OC mines, where production would begin in the next financial year.

The CMD directed the Area Managers to complete the works as per schedule to begin coal production in the Naini Coal Block in Odisha.