SCCL to administer vaccine to its staff, family members

At a time when COVID cases are increasing again across the country, including Telangana, the management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) has decided to roll out the vaccination cover to all its employees and workers and their family members.

The decision was taken after Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar spoke to government officials including the Director of Public Health. Accordingly, all employees and workers of the company along with their family members in the priority group – aged above 45 with co-morbidities would be administered vaccine at all the area hospitals and dispensaries of the company.

The management is making necessary arrangements for the vaccination drive. The vaccine would be given free of cost.

According to officials of the coal company, the incidence of COVID among the company’s employees and their family members was low with the large-scale testing done with the help of rapid test kits purchased by the company. As a result, very few had contracted the virus.

The company has received a letter from the Director of Public Health recently, to make arrangements for the vaccination in the area hospitals and dispensaries of the company. Chief Medical Officer of SCCL Dr. M. Srinivas said in a statement on Wednesday that all the employees and their family members falling under priority group-two, those aged above 45 years with co-morbidities, would be covered under the drive.