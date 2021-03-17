SCCL to administer vaccine to its staff, family members

At a time when COVID cases are increasing again across the country, including Telangana, the management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) has decided to roll out the vaccination cover to all its employees and workers and their family members.
The decision was taken after Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar spoke to government officials including the Director of Public Health. Accordingly, all employees and workers of the company along with their family members in the priority group – aged above 45 with co-morbidities would be administered vaccine at all the area hospitals and dispensaries of the company.
The management is making necessary arrangements for the vaccination drive. The vaccine would be given free of cost.
According to officials of the coal company, the incidence of COVID among the company’s employees and their family members was low with the large-scale testing done with the help of rapid test kits purchased by the company. As a result, very few had contracted the virus.
The company has received a letter from the Director of Public Health recently, to make arrangements for the vaccination in the area hospitals and dispensaries of the company. Chief Medical Officer of SCCL Dr. M. Srinivas said in a statement on Wednesday that all the employees and their family members falling under priority group-two, those aged above 45 years with co-morbidities, would be covered under the drive.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath