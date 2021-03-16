SCCL team visits Odisha

To pursue permissions for Naini, New Patrapada

A high-level team Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) officials visited the Naini and New Patrapada coal block areas in Odisha on Tuesday as part of pursuing various permissions required from that State government and sought cooperation of the officials concerned there.

The team was led by Director (Finance, Planning and Projects) N. Balaram and comprising Advisor (Mining) D.N. Prasad, Advisor (Naini) Vijaya Rao, General Manager (Estates) S.D.M. Subhani and others. The team met Principal Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Vineel Krishna and requested for the State government cooperation in expediting the necessary permissions for the two coal blocks allotted to SCCL.

According to the visiting team, the Odisha official responded positively on their request to take up a comprehensive socio-economic survey and land acquisition required for the New Patrapada block. They also sought cooperation for the construction of a new rail line for transportation of coal from the New Patrapada block.

They stated that the new rail line would also facilitation transportation of coal from other mines operated in the area by Odisha Mineral Corporation, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, Hindalco, Nalco, KPCL and others. The team examined the preparatory work being done in the Naini coal block area and asked the agencies executing the work to speed it up further. They also visited the nearby coal blocks – Utkal-C and Machhakata..

The visiting team also met other senior officials of the Odisha government including Secretary (Steel and Mines) Surendra Kumar, Secretary (Revenue) Vishnu Pada Sethi, Secretary of Odisha Mining Corporation Balwanth Singh and others. They also called on District Collector of Angul, in which Naini and the New Patrapada blocks are spread.